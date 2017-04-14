Local council hustings

The general public is to have an opportunity to put their queries and questions to those standing for election in Carnoustie & District Ward on May 4.

All of the candidates are invited to the Royal British Legion Scotland clubrooms at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 28, for a hustings ahead of the Scottish Local Elections next month.

It will provide a chance for the electorate to ask questions of the candidates and to air their concerns about the issues affecting Carnoustie, from dog fouling to town centre improvements to housing developments.

For more information on who is standing for Carnoustie see our pre-election coverage in this week’s paper.