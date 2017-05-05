Local Election: Carnoustie & District decides

The voters of Carnoustie & District have had their say and elected their council representatives for the next five years.
Elected are as follows: Brian Boyd, Independent; David Cheape, Independent; and Mark McDonald, SNP.
The full break down of votes is as follows:
Bill Bowles (Independent) - 569
Brian Boyd (Independent) - 918
David Cheape (Independent) - 909
Mark McDonald (SNP) - 1359
Joanne McFadden (Labour) - 351
Beth Morrison (Lib-Dem) - 70
Terry O’Halloran (Conservative) - 893
Total - 5075
Turnout - 47.6 per cent
Spoiled - 49
Threshold quota - 1269