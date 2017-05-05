Local Election: Carnoustie & District decides

The voters of Carnoustie & District have had their say and elected their council representatives for the next five years.

Elected are as follows: Brian Boyd, Independent; David Cheape, Independent; and Mark McDonald, SNP.

The full break down of votes is as follows:

Bill Bowles (Independent) - 569

Brian Boyd (Independent) - 918

David Cheape (Independent) - 909

Mark McDonald (SNP) - 1359

Joanne McFadden (Labour) - 351

Beth Morrison (Lib-Dem) - 70

Terry O’Halloran (Conservative) - 893

Total - 5075

Turnout - 47.6 per cent

Spoiled - 49

Threshold quota - 1269