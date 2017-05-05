Local Election: Monifieth & Sidlaw decides

Voters in Monifieth & Sidlaw have made their preferences known and voted in their representatives on Angus Council for the next five years.
Representing the constituents of the ward are: Craig Fotheringham, Conservative; Sheila Hands, SNP; Ben Lawrie, Lib-Dem; and Beth Whiteside, SNP.
Full break down as follows:
Craig Fotheringham (Conservative) - 2901
Sheila Hands (SNP) - 1727
Ben Lawrie (Lib-Dem) - 794
Raymond Strachan (Labour) - 643
Beth Whiteside (SNP) - 620
Turnout 50.8 per cent
Spoiled - 111 votes
Threshold quota - 1338
Total - 6685