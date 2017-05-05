Local Election: Monifieth & Sidlaw decides

Voters in Monifieth & Sidlaw have made their preferences known and voted in their representatives on Angus Council for the next five years.

Representing the constituents of the ward are: Craig Fotheringham, Conservative; Sheila Hands, SNP; Ben Lawrie, Lib-Dem; and Beth Whiteside, SNP.

Full break down as follows:

Craig Fotheringham (Conservative) - 2901

Sheila Hands (SNP) - 1727

Ben Lawrie (Lib-Dem) - 794

Raymond Strachan (Labour) - 643

Beth Whiteside (SNP) - 620

Turnout 50.8 per cent

Spoiled - 111 votes

Threshold quota - 1338

Total - 6685