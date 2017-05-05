Local Elections: An overview of the new-look Angus Council

The winds of change have blown through Angus Council at the 2017 Scottish Local Elections with new faces in every ward.

The balance of power has also been upset as the formerly SNP-heavy makeup of the council is now not nearly as black and white, with nearly equal numbers of SNP, Conservative and Independent councillors.

The SNP are still the strongest party, but with only nine councillors. The Scottish Conservative & Unionist Party has made significant gains, and is only one seat behind, standing at eight councillors.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats now have two seats at the table, thanks to wins in Monifieth and Arbroath.

The Independents may be the key to power however, as they hold nine seats, and it will remain to be seen what hue the undoubted coalition council will take.

The full list of new councillors are as follows:

Ward 1 Kirriemuir & Dean - Julie Bell, SNP; Angus Macmillan Douglas, Conservative; Ronnie Proctor, Conservative.

Ward 2 - Brechin & Edzell - Kenny Braes, SNP; Bob Myles, Independent; Gavin Nicoll, Conservative.

Ward 3 - Forfar & District - Colin Brown, Independent; Braden Davy, Conservative; Lynne Devine, SNP; Ian McLaren, Independent.

Ward 4 - Monifieth & Sidlaw - Craig Fotheringham, Conservative; Sheila Hands, SNP; Ben Lawrie, Lib Dem; Beth Whiteside, SNP.

Ward 5 - Carnoustie & District - Brian Boyd, Independent; David Cheape, Independent; Mark McDonald, SNP.

Ward 6 - Arbroath West & Letham - David Fairweather, Independent; Alex King, SNP; David Lumgair, Conservative; Richard Moore, Lib Dem.

Ward 7 - Arbroath East & Lunan - Brenda Durno, SNP; Lois Speed, Independent; Derek Wann, Conservative.

Ward 8 - Montrose & District - Bill Duff, SNP; Mark Salmond, Independent; Tommy Stewart, Independent; Ron Sturrock, Conservative.