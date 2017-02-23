MSP highlights East of Scotland European Consortium work

Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Evans is calling on Brexit negotiators not to abandon communities when EU funding is stopped.

Ms Evans spoke out at the end of a Holyrood event she hosted earlier this week to highlight some of the work eight local authority partners have produced through the East of Scotland European Consortium since 1991.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling are all partners of ESEC and through their backing have produced a range of products that were supported through EU grants.

Ms Evans said: “One of the things missing during the referendum debate was the extent to which European funding underpins a lot of the work that local authorities undertake.

“So many things in our communities are both down to the work that ESEC have done and the financial support they have received from the EU.

“We have the DD8 group from Kirriemuir who host the Bonfest rock festival in memory of Bon Scott, the Hydrogen Bus Project and The Gin Bothy from Angus Glens just to name a few.

“This shows the scale and sheer diversity of the things our communities have been able to do with the support of European funding.

“The really important thing to ensure now is that, as we go through the European exit negotiations, that this money is still committed to Scotland and – more importantly – the local authorities to ensure many more great things can be produced by our people.”