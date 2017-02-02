New chief executive for Angus Council

Margo Williamson has been appointed as Angus Council’s new chief executive.

She will take up her new post on June 1, following the retirement of the local authority’s current chief executive, Richard Stiff, on May 31.

Margo has been a strategic director with Angus Council since 2013, firstly for the People Directorate and latterly the Children & Learning Directorate.

Prior to that she was Head of Service (Education) at South Ayrshire Council from 2008-2013.

Congratulating her on the appointment, council leader Iain Gaul said: “Margo has been at the centre of the council’s transformation for the past three years and as our chief executive she will lead us in the next phase of the organisation’s development as we continue to drive Angus forward.

“There are huge financial challenges ahead and all of our executive management team will continue to bring the ideas and the impetus that will sustain critical and valued services in Angus.”

From June 1 the council’s executive management team (EMT) will comprise the chief executive and two strategic directors, a reduction of one strategic director post (as agreed by the council in October report 377/16).

The new chief executive will take a report regarding the structure of the EMT portfolios to the new council early in its term of office.