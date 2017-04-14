The Ferry election candidates have their say

Ahead of the Scottish Local Elections on May 4, we have invited The Ferry candidates to have their say.

Pol Clementsmith - Green Party

I grew up in Dundee and have resided in the city for 30 plus years where I live with my partner and our two dogs. After an interesting career in film and television I decided to retrain and I now practice as a lawyer.

If elected I will campaign for -

- 20mph speed limits in built up areas like Brook Street and residential areas to dramatically improve safety and air quality.

- Community Planning Initiative whereby residents have a positive and active role in deciding how our community is shaped.

- Free Parking for Electric Cars and Reduced Price Parking for Hybrid Cars.

- A properly allocated share of the £160m in extra council funding secured by the Scottish Greens at Parliament by canvassing residents about how and where they want the Ferry’s share spent.

Kevin Cordell - SNP

Kevin Cordell lives in the Ferry with his young family, who attend the local primary.

He says it is important that good councillors both deliver for their local communities and help move the City forward.

Councillor Cordell says, “In the Ferry, we have delivered a long awaited and much needed extension to Barnhill Primary School.

We are investing hundreds of thousands of pounds in housing upgrades in Forthill and we have delivered record investment for community funding in the Ferry.

We have also recently given its commitment to delivering a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA ) in Gillies Park.

At the same time, the council administration is driving forward a regeneration of our city which is the talk of Europe and beyond.

Craig Duncan

Craig has lived in West Ferry for many years and is a dedicated local campaigner in the Broughty Ferry area.

He is the editor of the regular ‘Ferry Focus’ newsletter delivered to all households in Broughty Ferry, West Ferry, Barnhill, Clearwater/ Ferryfields and Balmossie Brae. Born and bred in Dundee, he runs his own local business in the city. If elected as a councillor for the Ferry Ward of Dundee City Council on May 4, Craig promises to continue as a tireless champion all year round on behalf of the people of ‘The Ferry’ and to tackle the local issues residents really care about and which affect them on a day to day basis.

Paul Johnson - Dundee Against Cuts

The Ferry is in a state of neglect, stats show it as the most affluent area of Dundee but where is the wealth? Post Office closing, unfit-for-purpose sports areas and cuts to council spending means services in the area are stretched to capacity and investment is at it’s lowest. Low pay and sanctions are a scandal and those who suffer most are the young, vulnerable and elderly. We need councillors who value their communities, who fight for jobs, services and investment. We need dedicated individuals who will work for the good of their communities.

We need councillors to oppose austerity, to oppose cuts which are crippling our communities.

I will always vote against cuts

I will fight for investment in the area to create jobs

I will promote health and well-being, support our youth and work toward regenerating sports facilities.

Angela Lyall - Scottish

Labour Party

I’ve lived in Broughty Ferry all my life, I am married and have four sons; one has left school, one at Grove Academy and two at Forthill Primary. I have worked as a social worker for nearly 20 years delivering services within Children and Families, Older People and Mental Health.

This experience has given me great insight and understanding of how delivering good quality public services, can positively impact on people’s lives day in, day out.

Being a Ferry resident myself, I did not want to sit back and do nothing. I am determined to achieve the best deal for my community and this is why I’ve put myself forward as a candidate for the elections and intend to be Ferry voice for The Ferry!

I passionately believe everyone in my area deserves a fair and equal share of council resources and my goal is to achieve this for The Ferry!

Vari McDonald -SNP

Vari has served on Dundee City Council for five years, having first been elected in 2012. Vari lives in Broughty Ferry with her young family, including new arrival baby Finton. Vari has lived in and around Broughty Ferry and Monifieth since she was a young child. Vari currently serves as Depute Convener of Neighbourhood Services on Dundee City Council, responsible for housing, waste management, play parks and green spaces, and adult learning.

In this role, Vari has helped to deliver a new play park and upgraded tennis courts at Dawson Park, as well as funding for boiler upgrades for Forthill Council residents this summer. In addition to this, Vari and her colleague Councillor Kevin Cordell have secured funding for a MUGA pitch at Gillies Park in Barnhill.

Vari is the council’s representative on a number of local organisations, including Dundee Heritage Trust (Discovery/Verdant Works) and Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA).

Derek Scott - Scottish Conservative & Unionist

It is a huge privilege to represent The Ferry ward on Dundee City Council.

Broughty Ferry has a unique character and qualities that make it such a very special place, and I will continue to do everything I can to make sure nothing happens to diminish this.

I have been a Broughty Ferry councillor for over 20 years.

I hold a drop-in advice surgery every Saturday morning and issue a regular newsletter across the ward.

Since the last election, I have successfully dealt with hundreds of enquiries and played a part in getting many improvements made to the area.

Dundee City Council is a multi-million pound organisation, and, as such, there are important policy issues and service provision regimes to scrutinise and debate, but the most satisfying aspect of being a councillor is the interaction with local residents and community groups, whom I will always be readily available to assist in any way that I can.

Phil Scott - Scottish

Conservatives & Unionist

It is an honour to have been selected as one of your two Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidates for The Ferry

ward.

In more than two decades as a Ferry representative, my brother, Derek, has developed a reputation as a hard-working councillor who gets things done.

If elected alongside him, I would seek to follow his example, and always put the interests of local residents first.

Council taxpayers in Broughty Ferry make a considerable contribution towards the city’s finances so it’s important that the area gets its fair share of council services in return.

I will also seek to ensure that there is sufficient

access to schools, doctors and local amenities to keep pace with Broughty’s growing population.

I look forward to working on these and many other issues on your behalf.

Calum Walker - UKIP

I am 25 and went to Dundee High School before graduating from the University of Dundee. I’m currently working for an Industrial wholesaler based in Dundee.

I don’t want to put up taxes. We should be spending money wisely, not increasing the burden on hard working families. Changes in rateable values have resulted in businesses

seeing their rates bills

increase by tens of

thousands of pounds and will certainly force some of them to close.

If elected to the council, I’ll argue for the increases in the business rates to be offset and for there to be no increase in council tax.

We don’t need to raise taxes. We need to scrap vanity projects like Gaelic road signs and keep others like the waterfront development under control.

I would hate to see the waterfront development become a white elephant like Edinburgh’s trams.