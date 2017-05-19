Ramblers’ trip takes them back to the Bronze Age

Members of Monifieth Hillwalking & Rambling Club enjoyed a superb day out last Thursday, starting in Letham and circling around Balgavies Loch.

Walking north from Letham, the group of nine stopped briefly to examine the Bronze Age Girdlestone on the roadside with its cup-and-ring markings. At Balgavies Loch the first stop was at the Scottish Wildlife Trust bird hide, where a local birdwatcher had his telescope trained on a female osprey sitting on her nest on top of the Scots pine tree on the island. Continuing on the walk, a clockwise circuit of the loch was made – initially along the trackbed of the former railway line through Strathmore from Perth to Aberdeen, then over the low-lying area at the east of the loch (largely colonised by several family groups of geese). On the final section, wild flowers were much in evidence – in particular, wood anemone and marsh marigold, and stands of flag iris. Passing by the bird hide again, in addition to both ospreys now on the nest, there was also a frenzy of activity with woodpeckers, goldfinches, siskins and long-tailed tits all busy at the feeders hanging nearby (as well as a few well-fed rats!).

The return to Letham was by the outward route, past military-straight rows of tatties in the fields and the pungent smell of bright yellow rapeseed.

For more information on Monifieth Hillwalking & Rambling Club, www.monifiethhillwalkingclub.weebly.com or contact Susan Little on 01382 776591 or Peter Duguid on 01382 532409.