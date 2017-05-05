RNLI called to assist boat in distress

Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteers were called into action yesterday (Thursday, May 4) following reports of a boat in distress.

The lifeboat crews were alerted just before 2pm following reports of a boat caught on ropes between lobster pot creels approximately one mile off St Andrews.

With the assistance of a volunteer shore crew the all weather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was launched 15 minutes later.

A spokesperson for the Broughty Ferry RNLI said: “On arriving at the scene 45 minutes later the lifeboat crews found the boat, an 18 foot motor vessel tangled in the rope by the propeller and unable to break free. The boat was crewed by one male who was suffering from severe sea sickness.

“The lifeboat crew made the decision to evacuate the sailor from the vessel to provide treatment before heading to St Andrews harbour to have the him medically assessed.

“However the sea state prevented the lifeboat from safely entering the harbour and the decision was made to transfer the man to Broughty Ferry lifeboat station where he would be met by an ambulance crew.

“On arrival at Broughty Ferry the man was assessed by a waiting ambulance crew before being discharged.

“The lifeboat was then made ready for any further calls.

“The stricken boat was left secured offshore due to the sea conditions. It is believed that it was salvaged the following day by local fisherman.”