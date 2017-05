Police Scotland were called to an address on Travebank Gardens, Monifieth at around 3.45 pm yesterday (Monday) following the death of a teenage girl.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police attended an address in Monifieth at 3.45pm on Monday, May 15 following the sudden death of a 13-year-old girl.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”