The call of Kilimanjaro

A Broughty Ferry man is planning to scale Kilimanjaro this year and hopes to raise £5000 for children’s charities in the process.

James Millar (25), of Fettercairn Drive, started climbing Munros last year and now has the bug. He has decided to tackle the 5895-metre Tanzanian peak to raise funds for the Archie Foundation and the Tayside Children’s Hospital Appeal.

At the time of publication he had already raise £1625 of his £5000 target.

He is undertaking the challenge as part of his employer Hillcrest’s ‘Fifty Grand to Lend a Hand’ which is a fundraising initiative to mark the firm’s 50th anniversary.

James recently picked up the hillwalking bug from his girlfriend Angela’s mother, Pauline, and now he spends most weekends in the hills with his dog Fergus.

James told the Gazette: “I would say I’m more excited than anything, to be honest. I’ve always been like this, I just seem to challenge myself!

“I see something and think, ‘I’m going to do that’, without any thought at all!

“The girls were talking in the office about a cake sale and I said, ‘we need to do something a wee bit better than that!’”

Fundraisers have also been arranged including a quiz night at 7.30pm on May 16, in The Occidental, Broughty Ferry, and a prize bingo night organised by James’ mum Gillian and her friend Freda, in The Occidental Lounge at 7.30pm on May 18.

Anyone wishing to support James can donate at www.doitforcharity.com/jmillar