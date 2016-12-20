Search continues for vulnerable missing man

An extensive search operation around the River Tay continues this afternoon (Tuesday) following a report yesterday of a man in the water.

Police officers in Perth continue to carry out searches of the River Tay after a report was received of a man in the water at about 9.05pm yesterday evening (Monday, December 19)

Following enquiries carried out, the man is believed to be vulnerable missing 20-year-old Iain Guthrie from Perth who was reported missing at 9.50pm last night. ​

He is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall, of slim build with short black coloured hair and brown eyes. When last seen in Dundee Road, Perth at about 8.50pm he was wearing a dark green fleece top, dark blue jeans and dark coloured walking shoes.

​A search of the Tay and river banks in the area was carried out last night and continues today with assistance from partner agencies including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Coastguard and specialist Search and Rescue Teams and Coastguard helicopter.

Broughty Ferry RNLI was alerted at 9.27pm following the report of a person in the water near Queen’s Bridge, Perth. The inshore lifeboat was launched at 9.42pm and made directly for the scene. The lifeboat crew have been assisting other emergency services in the search area.

Anyone who knows Iain, or anyone who saw a man matching his description in city centre area or near the River Tay last night is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.