Two vehicle road collision on A90 near Edzell

The southbound carriageway of the A90 is currently closed near the Edzell Junction following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

A Tayside Division spokesperson said: “Police Scotland advises motorists travelling in Angus that the southbound carriageway of the A90 is currently closed near the Edzell Junction following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“Please drive with care, expect delays and use alternative routes where possible.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.