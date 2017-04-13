Try out our tea-time teaser

General Knowledge

1. Sergio Garcia is the third Spaniard to win the US Masters golf tournament - true or false?

2. Malvolio appears in which Shakespeare play?

3. What is the French word for “grapefruit”?

4. Who invented the steam locomotive engine?

5. Where would you most likely find a “groyne”?

6. What nationality was painter Jackson Pollock?

7. Which two colours are found on the flags of Kazakhstan, Sweden and Ukraine?

8. Which country has the longest coastline?

9. What is a “scut”?

10. Which town is the largest in Angus?

Music

1. In which century was Beethoven born?

2. Who wrote the song “Ruby Tuesday”?

3. How old is Ozzy Osbourne?

4. Gordon Sumner is better known as who?

5. What was the name of American rapper Kanye West’s last album?

Answers