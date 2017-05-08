UK’s drowning prevention charity issues warning

After a recent spate of tragic deaths and near misses in bodies of water across Scotland, the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) issues some timely advice as people head into the summer.

RLSS UK, the drowning prevention charity, has appealed for people to take note of simple safety messages, to raise awareness of the hazards and avoid further, preventable deaths from drowning.

RLSS UK’s National Drowning Prevention Coordinator, Kenny MacDermid said: “We have enjoyed a spell of warm weather in Scotland and, as the weather improvers and we head into the summer, it’s natural for people to make a beeline for water, to have fun and cool off.

“All we ask is that people are aware of the hazards and take note of simple water safety advice.”

RLSS UK Summer Water Safety Advice offers simple steps for staying safe around water at home and abroad:

Look out for lifeguards: they help keep beaches and pools safe

Water is colder than it looks: cold water will affect your ability to swim and self-rescue

Don’t go too far out: swim parallel to the shore so you’re never too far from help

The current is stronger than it looks: sometimes it may not be visible at all

Bring a friend: that way you have someone close to help you

Don’t drink: alcohol slows you down and impairs your judgement.

The warning comes after surfer Matthew Bryce was rescued after 32 hours at sea, a diver was rescued after 11 hours at sea last week, a woman’s body was pulled from the River Ayr on Saturday morning and the bodies of two men were found after a speedboat accident this morning.

For more information on water safety and how to keep you and your family safe this summer, read about their Drowning Prevention Week at: rlss.org.uk/dpw.

Visit their website at rlss.org.uk, follow them on Twitter @RLSSUK, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/RLSSUK or call 0300 323 0096.