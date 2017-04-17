Wonderful new walks will showcase beauty of region

If you want stunning views and spectacular vistas, you need venture no farther this summer than ANGUSalive’s Angus Glens Walking Festival.

Sponsored by the Forestry Commission Scotland, the festival takes place from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4, with walks designed to show off the very best of the county’s scenery to seasoned hill walkers and lazy Sunday strollers.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the walking festival’s 20-strong walk programme stretches through and beyond the county’s five glens and reveals the stunning Angus geography, from the crags and corries to dramatic cliffs and coastlines. Local mountain leaders and ANGUSalive’s countryside adventure rangers will lead the way, offering expert insight into the landscape and its rich history. Over half of tickets available have been snapped up, with two of the most popular routes – Friday and Saturday’s Jock’s Road (Braemar to Glen Doll) and Backwater to Glen Doll, via the Kilbo Path on the Friday - already sold out.

In addition to the sell-out tours, spaces on other walks are going fast, including the eight new walks, specially created for this year’s event; Jock’s Road (Glen Doll to Braemar); The Coastal Crawl (Lunan Bay to Arbroath Harbour, via Seaton Cliffs); The Four Munro Challenge at Glen Shee; Loch Shandra, Auchintaple Loch, Glen Isla; The Munro for Beginners Family Walk (children must be eight or older); Clachnaben, Mount Battock, Wester Cairn to Millden; The Three Glens Walk; and The Minister’s Path.

Kirsty Hunter, ANGUSalive chief executive, said: “I’m really looking forward to donning my hiking boots and getting outdoors to enjoy one of the new walks launched as part of the innovative programme for 2017. It’s fantastic to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival by offering local residents and visitors something different to enjoy when they join us for the guided walks as individuals, families or groups of friends.

“This is a great chance to get healthy, active and creative in Angus this summer – fingers crossed the sun shines like last year.”

There is a talk from local historian David Orr, sharing tales of local Drove Roads, with Jock’s Road being one of them, hosted at ANGUSalive’s Gateway to the Glens museum on Thursday, June 1, at 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.angusglenswalkingfestival.com or email info@angusglenswalkingfestival.com.