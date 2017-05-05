Young musicians hit all the right notes

The talented musical youth of Carnoustie was at the fore last week for the town’s annual Rotary sponsored competition.

The Young Musician of the Year 2017 competition was held in Carnoustie High School theatre last Tuesday (April 25), with winners chosen from three main categories.

The Rotary Club of Carnoustie sponsor and support the event and presented a cheque for £50 to each winner. Picking up the accolades on the night were:

Junior - Emily McGhee, winner on E♭ Horn with ‘Rondo’; Lauren Sainsbury, runner up on Fiddle with ‘Da Guisers’ March / The Miller o’ Dervil / The Cape Breton Fiddler’s Welcome to Shetland.. Intermediate - Iona McFarlane, winner on Cornet, with ‘Grand Russian Fantasia’; Gavin Lee, runner up on Cello, with ‘Concerto in C Major (Allegro & Largo) by Vivaldi. Senior - Murray Bartle, winner on Marimba with ‘Ghanaia’ and ‘Rain Dance’; Marcello Rufo, runner up on Euphonium with ‘Napoli’.

Winner of the senior category also receives The Rotary Shield as the overall Young Musician of the Year, which for 2017 was Murray Bartle.

Adjudicating this year was Mrs Christine Jackson, and soloist Katie Galloway performed a brace of modern show numbers.

Lorraine Young, president of The Rotary Club of Carnoustie said: “The evening, as always, did not disappoint due to the sheer wealth and calibre of musical talent.

“Carnoustie is most fortunate to have such an amazing range of talent who all richly deserve to be acknowledged and supported by the local community.

“A thoroughly enjoyable evening was had by all who attended.

“Congratulations to all who participated but in particular to the winners of the three categories and the overall winner of the Young Musician of the Year.”