Alan McSkimming admits Musselburgh Athletic draw was fair outcome

Carnoustie Panmure manager Alan McSkimming admitted he felt a bit frustrated following Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Musselburgh Athletic.

The Gowfers had let a 2-0 first half lead slip with Musselburgh taking a 3-2 lead, only for the resilient Carnoustie to equalise late on.

McSkimming was gutted to see three points go begging but said after analysing the game over the piece, a draw was certainly the right outcome.

He said: “We put ourselves in a position early on at 2-0 up to go on and win the game. At two goals up we missed a really good chance from a one-on-one and I think if we score that third goal, the game’s over and we go on and win quite comfortably.

“In fairness to Musselburgh, they’re one of the best teams we’ve played this year. They played some really good football and scored some great goals to take the lead.

“With the group of players we’ve got we’re always talking about their character. They kept going right to the very end and we were worth the point in the end.

“It was a missed opportunity to win given we led 2-0 but you have to look at it overall and think you know what, they scored some good goals, put us under a lot of pressure, the game was fairly even over the piece.

“We’re really pleased with where we are right now. After the start we had, with questions being asked of our squad, we’re now only five points away from fifth place.

“We’re not going to win the league but we can put ourselves in a position where we secure safety and push on beyond that.

“We’ve got to make sure we take care of our home form, that will be vital until the end of the season. Hill of Beath sit a point above us and we want to get to that 20 point mark as soon as possible.

“A draw on Saturday gets us there, a win gets us beyond and puts us in a fantastic position.

“It’s going to be a case of making sure we get the right players on the park with the right gameplan. If we do that I’m confident.”