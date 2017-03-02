Alan McSkimming in mixed emotions after Carnoustie Panmure draw with Dundonald

Alan McSkimming was in a mixed mind after Carnoustie Panmure’s 2-2 draw with Dundonald Bluebell.

The Gowfers gaffer felt disappointed at his side’s failure to see out a 2-0 winning margin, but admitted the hosts were lucky to withstand a second half barrage from the Fife side.

McSkimming added though that the main thing was for his team to maintain their excellent unbeaten run at home.

He said: “It was a good point on Saturday but it’s also an opportunity missed because we’re 2-0 up early on. Then we gave away two very sloppy goals to let them back into it.

“They’re goals we should never be conceding. If we go in at half-time 2-0 up we go and win the game but we didn’t.

“To be fair they put us under immense pressure in the second half. Not in the way of chances but it was just waves and waves of attacks.

“So in the end I’m very happy with the point, they’re a good side having a great season. They’re in the top five and they deserve to be there.

“I’d say that was the hardest game we’ve played for quite some time. It’s a great point because it allows us to move forward with our target of remaining undefeated.

“We’ve moved clear into sixth and that’s a great position to be in. In my head I’m thinking about those first six games of the season, if we’d taken a couple of results we’d be safe now and able to enjoy this stage of the season.

“As it is though we’re still in the mix, but so are about 80 per cent of the league because of how tight things are. We’ve played a few more games than other teams but the points are on the board, and those teams need to play each other.

“Looking at the fixtures for the next three weeks, it’s absolutely all to play for. We play Jeanfield twice beginning on Saturday and we’re looking at those games thinking we need two points minimum, six points ideally.

“But there are simply no easy games in this league. There’s nobody you can expect to take points from and it’s going to be a tricky tie, they’re on the back of a fantastic result beating Kelty.”