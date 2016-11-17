Broughty are ‘going through tough spell’

Broughty Athletic manager Keith Gibson is understandably disappointed as his team continues their losing streak, especially as he felt they could have get some points out of what was always going to be a tough game against Kelty Hearts.

“We always knew Saturday’s game at leaders Kelty was going to be tough, but we set up with a positive formation as i felt we could get something from the game,” he said.

And he added that the players were ready for the match.

“We stressed to the players in training and before the game about keeping a good shape and the players sticking to their individual and collective tasks.

“We had a game plan to give ourselves every opportunity in the game and keeping things tight but after 15 minutes or so we found ourselves 2-0 down.

“Although the first goal was a great strike we should have done better in the lead up to it. As for the second goal, it was embarrassing from our point of view.

“We weren’t at the races in the first half with us being nowhere near the performance level we are capable of playing at.”

And despite making changes for the second half, he was still unhappy with how the game played out. “The damage was done in the first half as we had an uphill task after losing two early goals.”

But Keith is still hoping for a turn in fortunes. “We’re going through a tough spell after starting the season so positively but I have the belief in the squad of players we have to get us through this,” he said.

“The team spirit this season has been great and we will need this more than ever to get back to winnings ways.”