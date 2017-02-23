Broughty Athletic boss Gibson looks to add player before Bo’ness United clash

Keith Gibson is under no illusions about how hard Saturday’s home clash with Bo’ness United will be.

But the Broughty Athletic gaffer stressed that his side will go into the game against the team sitting second in the Super League with all the right preparations, despite missiing three key players due to injury.

Jamie Winters, Bryan Clark and Danny Cavanagh will miss the fixture and Gibson is keen to add a player to his team this week to boost his playing pool.

The manager said: “Obviously the aim was to get through to the next round and that’s what we’ve done so that’s good. The first half display wasn’t great.

“I felt we were a bit sluggish and never really got going apart from a five to 10 minute spell. In the second half we were very good with how we went about things, and we picked up the tempo a bit.

“Defensively as well we looked solid, I can’t remember the goalie making a save in the second half.

“We’ve got a couple of injuries. Jamie Winters and Bryan Clark are out with ankle injuries, and Danny Cavanagh has a broken hand. He’s got a cast on at the minute, so he can train but he obviously can’t play in the games.

“It’s a big loss, those are three big players but we’re looking to bring in one other player to boost the numbers.

“We went down to Bo’ness with a game plan and I think it worked quite well, obviously we got beat 3-0 but it worked to an extent. We were happy with the first half performance then we lost two goals.

“We’ll go into it again on Saturday with a gameplan and we know how hard it is, but it’s the Super League they’re all tough games. We need to be prepared for the game and we will be.”