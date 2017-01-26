Broughty Athletic boss says players let themselves down in Sauchie Juniors loss

Keith Gibson has told his players to stand up and be counted after Broughty Athletic were sent hurtling out of the Scottish Junior Cup last weekend.

The Fed were hammered 4-0 by Sauchie Juniors as Fraser Duncan’s outfit simply outclassed Gibson’s side.

And Gibson said his players badly let themselves down after being outfought and outgunned by their opponents.

He said: “It’s probably the worst we’ve played since I took over.

“I’ve never questioned the players’ willingness to work or their attitude, but Sauchie just wanted it more than us.

“That’s the simple fact. They showed more desire than us, they showed more passion. That’s why we got beat.

“Sauchie thoroughly deserved it. They outplayed us, outfought us and they did everything better than us. When that’s happening in games you’ll never win.

“It’s a huge opportunity lost, it was drummed into the players all week right upto kick-off.

“We had a long chat with the players at training on Tuesday night but now it’s just down to them again to go and do the talking on Saturday against Camelon. They know themselves it just isn’t good enough.

“I can’t keep saying we had a great start, because that’s gone now. We’re on a very poor run now and we must get back to winning ways.

“That’s the disappointing thing, we’re not getting anywhere near the standards they set at the beginning of the season.

“I look at training - are we doing anything differently? Well, no. The Christmas break certainly hasn’t helped.

“But you can over-analyse things and at the end of the day, the players let themselves down on Saturday.”