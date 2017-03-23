Broughty Athletic boss thrilled with players as they fight back to beat Dundonald Bluebell

Keith Gibson was overjoyed to see his side record their first Super League victory in 11 games on Saturday.

The Fed had to come from behind against Dundonald Bluebell but were deserved winners as the clash finished 3-1.

So good was Broughty’s beginning to the season that despite that winless run, they’re still in the top half of the table.

Gibson said: “We actually started the game really well and put Dundonald under a lot of pressure early on. We created some good chances but just never had that cutting edge to find the net. It was disappointing after our good start as Dundonald came more and more into the game.

“We never got close enough to them all over the park and they deservedly took the league through a penalty. After this, we really rode our luck and Iain Ross has three unbelievable saves to keep us in the game.

“We were put under a lot of pressure and I was delighted to go in at half-time all square after our own penalty, with Shaka Roy scoring.

“At half time we spoke to the players regarding a few things we could do better and the importance of the second 45 minutes for the club.

“Our display this half was the best I’ve seen in recent weeks, led by our captain Jamie Winter. We played at a high tempo and our passing and pace in the wide areas caused Dundonald all sorts of problems.

“I can’t really remember Iain Ross having much to do in the second half as we controlled large parts of it, our work rate and desire definitely pushed us on and in the end, we could have scored another two or three after Barry Myles and Kevin Buchan won us the game and I felt we deserved the three points.

“We have 10 league games left and we’ll be doing all we can to pick up as many points as we can.

“We play Fauldhouse United next week away from home and again it’s another massive game for the club, people will expect us to go there and win but we’re under no illusions as Fauldhouse are desperate for the points so it will be a really tough game but we’ll prepare for it this week in training.”