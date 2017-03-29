Broughty Athletic manager Keith Gibson is ready for Broxburn cup test

Keith Gibson is ready for another hard-fought contest when Broughty Athletic visit Broxburn Athletic in the East of Scotland Cup this weekend.

The Fed are now unbeaten in their last four outings, including three successive victories, so confidence is rightly high at Laing Park.

But the manager believes his players will be facing a difficult task on Saturday when they travel to a very tough venue.

He said: “Broxburn are similar to ourselves, I think they’re only a point ahead of us in the league. There won’t be much in it come Saturday, it’s a cup game and it’ll be difficult - they’re having a good season and they’re very good at home.

“We’ve only conceded three goals in the last four games and two of them were penalties, so conceding just one goal from open play in four games shows we’re doing something right defensively.

“If we can stay defensively sound we’ve got players going forward that can win us the game.”

Broughty beat bottom club Fauldhouse United 2-0 last weekend and Keith was chuffed with a professional, if not spectacular, display.

He said: “We’ve won our last three games now, with one of them in the cup, and it’s seven points out of nine in the league. We weren’t getting wins on the board before but the games were all very close.

“It was a great result against Dundonald then it was a very professional performance on Saturday past against Fauldhouse. We weren’t quite hitting the heights we’re capable of but we were comfortable.

“If you look at the maximum points the bottom three can get, it’d take a lot for them to catch us but it’s still mathematically possible.

“We’re on 32 points with nine games of the season left - it’s about where we’d want to be. If we hadn’t had the dip we had we’d be much better off but we’d have definitely taken this at the beginning of the season.”