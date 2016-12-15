Broughty boss Keith Gibson hails players for resilient fightback against Linlithgow

Broughty Athletic put in a sublime second-half display to come back from 2-0 down and draw 2-2 with Super League giants Linlithgow Rose.

But manager Keith Gibson said his side were so good, they deserved to take all three points from Todd Lumsden’s side.

A mistake allowed Linlithgow to take a 1-0 lead into half-time and Rose made it two less than 60 seconds into the second half.

Rather than let their heads go down though the out-of-form Fed players rallied back and penned their opponents into their own penalty area for the rest of the game.

Gibson believes they would have got the winning goal had they scored their equaliser a bit earlier, but the Broughty boss added that he just hopes his players take plenty of confidence out of this display ahead of a crucial league game with Jeanfield Swifts this Saturday.

Keith said: “To be 2-0 down and finish 2-2 is great but we’ve battered them in the second half, and I mean battered them. We had 26 shots in the game and 18 crosses into the box.

“We battered them so on one hand we’re delighted to come back and draw, but on the other we’re gutted not to win the game. If we’d equalised five or 10 minutes earlier I think we’d have gone on and won the game.

“They were playing with 10 men but that can be more difficult when they camp in.

“Our players were magnificent in the second half but I was really disappointed before that. We went in 1-0 down at half-time and that was through our own doing, it was a bad mistake that led to their goal.

“We kicked off the second half and lost a goal in 45 seconds which is really disappointing.

“But it’s great character to bring it back to 2-2 from there. You talk about teams being unable to get out of their own half, they couldn’t get out of their 18 yard box.

“That second half performance can help us kick on into some form now. I told the guys after, please go and take a lot confidence from that. They were outstanding in the second half and we need to build on that.

“We’ve got a massive game with Jeanfield Swifts this weekend before the two-week break. We need to go and win these kind of games.

“I think that’s the last five games and we’ve only taken four points, which is not good for enough for us.”