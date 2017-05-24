Broughty lose momentum before cup final match

Broughty Athletic manager Keith Gibson is disappointed that his team lost their momentum as they head towards a cup final this weekend.

The team were swept aside as they conceded six goals at home against Bonnyrigg Rose after two wins against Musselburgh and Broxburn.

Keith said: “After having two great wins away from home at Musselburgh and Broxburn in our previous Super League games, we wanted to continue our good run on Saturday against Bonnyrigg at Whitton Park.

“We had to make changes due to suspensions, players unavailable, and players one booking away from suspension for the GA Cup Final next weekend – but I still felt we had enough to get a positive result but it wasn’t to be.

“We simply can’t concede the goals we did and we had far too many players off the boil.

“It was a disappointing day all round as we are looking to finish the league season strongly.

“Bonnyrigg are a very good side and their manager has them playing some great stuff but we simply didn’t compete.

“We wanted to keep the momentum going but we never gave ourselves a chance in the game.

“All focus now turns to the cup final next Sunday at Tannadice Park and we will put the Bonnyrigg game behind us and focus all our energy on preparing the right way for the game.

“It’ll be a very tough game against a good Tayport side, who incidentally won 6-0 on Saturday, so they will be well prepared for Sunday’s game.

“It’s a great occasion for the club and it’s not very often you get to play in these types of games, so we’ll need a big reaction from my players and hopefully they will want to put things right.”