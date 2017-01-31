Broughty’s poor results continues at Camelon

Broughty Athletic went down heavily to hosts Camelon at a rain-soaked Carmuirs Park, their eighth Super League game in a row without a win.

In a surprise move, Broughty manager Keith Gibson started with new signing Shaka Roy up front, partnering Stewart McConnachie, with Kevin Buchan resigned to the bench.

Things got off to the worst possible start for the Fed when a deflected 25 yard shot flew past Iain Ross in the goal after just two minutes.

The equaliser came for Broughty near the end of the first half when a cross from McLellan floated into the far side of the box where Grant Lawson rose above his marker and sent a looping header across goal, hitting the far post before landing into the back of the net.

The second half was just a couple of minutes old when Camelon restored their lead, scoring twice in tow minutes: firslt shooting from close range past Ross after the Fed defence failed to clear and then slotting home their third from the edge of the box following a corner swung over.

Then it was practically game over for Broughty on 53 minutes when the home side headed in their fourth, this time from a low swung in free-kick.

On 67 minutes a small glimmer of hope for a Broughty comeback could be seen when Paul McLellan slotted home a penalty following a handball decision – Jay Smart was challenged by three Camelon defenders and one of them seemingly hit the ball away with their hand.

But any hope faded away seconds after Broughty keeper Ross pulled off a fine save on 77 minutes, pushing the ball out from a low shot.

The resultant corner swung into the far post, with two Camelon players jumping to head the ball into the net and finish the scoring for the home side.

After staying in the game in the first half with their late equaliser, the Broughty mistakes were there to be seen in the second half, resulting in another disappointing loss.