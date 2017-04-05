Carnoustie concede five but battled on regardless

Carnoustie Panmure may have been defeated 5-1 by league leader Kelty Hearts at the weekend, but the result was not a fair reflection of the game and the efforts made by Alan McSkimming’s men.

In fact, Panmure arguably had the better of the first half despite conceding the first goal, but they then equalised and put Kelty under pressure.

However, four wonderful Kelty goals proved too much for Panmure and despite their honourable spirit they never looked like pulling the result back in their favour.

The first goal came inside the first five minutes when the Panmure defence were left wanting as Kelty’s Stuart Cargil fired it home after his first attempt rebounded off the defence.

But Panmure fought back and got a deserved equaliser in the 26th minute when Gordon Macdonald headed into the back of the net when he found himself in some space inside the box from a corner.

And after this Panmure put their hosts under some pressure, but Kelty’s Cargill again found the net and showed why they are at the top of the East Super League table: a nice bit of link up play outside the box gave him the space he needed to strike the ball beautifully into goal from the edge of the box.

And it didn’t take long for in the second half for Kelty to put the game beyond Panmure.

On 52 minutes a perfectly placed corner found Brian Ritchie with enough space in he box to coolly find the top-left corner of the goal.

And on 72 minutes Craig Thomson hit the ball with a strike that any player would be proud of from about 25 yards out and thunderously going into the top-right corner, making it 4-1 for Kelty.

Despite the game looking too far gone for Panmure, they battled on and tried to carve out an opportunity, but they were given very little to play with by the Kelty defence.

And on 87 minutes, Kelty’s Archie Campbell scored their fifth, giving Kelty a generous looking score line. Panmure could have arguably defended it better, but he was at the right place at the right time.