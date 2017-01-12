Carnoustie manager Alan McSkimming says Jeanfield match is crucial

Carnoustie Panmure boss Alan McSkimming was thrilled to see his side get past Arbroath Vics in the East of Scotland Cup second round on Saturday.

The Gowfers saw off the local side 3-1 after a comfortable display which should have seen them win by a greater margin.

But McSkimming isn’t too fussed about the manner of the victory, saying that cup progression was all he had on his mind after a relaxed Christmas break.

He said: “We hadn’t done much over Christmas, we wanted to allow a few boys to get recovery in so we just did a couple of sessions.

“We started the game very well and over the piece I was very happy with the performance. We scored three but we could’ve got a few more.

“There was a goal chalked off which was definitely a legitimate goal, it should never have been taken off.

“We won 3-1 but winning is all it was about, that was crucial. We were a bit light so we brought in some youngsters. It was always going to be a tricky tie for a number of reasons but it turned out well, the players went about their business properly and we got the result.

“Arbroath did very well, they tried to play the game and I was very impressed with how they did.”

This Saturday sees Carnoustie host Jeanfield Swifts in a Super League fixture that could have a huge say on the sides’ respective seasons.

The Gowfers are in 13th, five points clear of the Swifts in 15th but McSkimming’s team have played three more games than this weekend’s opponents.

A home win is crucial for Carnoustie to stay in touching distance of those above them as well as keeping Jeanfield well behind.

Alan said: “I think for us this is one of the biggest games we’ve played in a long while. At this moment in time, JeCarnoustanfield need three points and we need three points.

“If we win we’re in a position where we create a bigger gap that’s key, whereas if we lose it gives teams around us the opportunity to get away from us and make their own gap.

“I’m sure the boys will be right up for it though, these are the kind of games you play in football for.”