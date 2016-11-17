Carnoustie manager happy with win streak

Carnoustie manager Alan McSkimming is delighted with his team continuing their good run with a 1-0 win against Linlithgow.

“Another Saturday and another victory,” he said. “This is something I could definitely get used too.”

And he said it was all the sweeter it has been a “while since we have taken full points off them.

“When you play the big teams and get three points it’s really good.

“It’s a great achievement for the club.”

“The victory was no fluke or a lucky goal, we thoroughly deserved the three points and I felt that over the 90 minutes we out battled Linlithgow and should have won the game by two or three.

“I felt that throughout the game we both had a fair amount of possession, but defensively as a team we limited a very experienced Linlithgow strike force to very few chances and keeper Jamie Robbie had a relatively quiet afternoon.

“Winning is a habit that in recent weeks were we have enjoyed however the boys are working twice as hard on the training pitch to ensure that we can sustain the high level of performances we have been taking into match days.”

Carnoustie have a break from the league this week as they travel west to play Petershill in the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Alan said the cup is a “favourite of mine” and will be looking to repeat last year’s good run in it.

Carnoustie won the cup in 2004.