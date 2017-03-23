Carnoustie Panmure boss looks to hit key points tally as soon as possible

Alan McSkimming was pleased with his players as they gave the perfect reaction to their GA Engineering Cup exit.

Carnoustie Panmure were ruthless on Saturday, putting four past the Super League’s bottom club Fauldhouse United.

All four goals came in the opening 45 minutes as the Gowfers bounced back from their cup heartache in ideal fashion.

It’s a victory that takes the side within three points of the fabled 32-point mark that usually secures safety in the league and Alan wants his players to hit that target as soon as possible.

He said: “We were looking for a reaction to the previous week’s disappointing performance and we needed to get the points against Fauldhouse. We put in a professional performance, everything was what I wanted from the display to the goals.

“It’s put 19 points between us and Fauldhouse, 15 between us and Newtongrange as the bottom two. It’s a really big points gap at this stage of the season and I think it puts a lot of pressure on those sides because it looks like they need to win 80 or 90 per cent of their remaining games.

“It puts us in a good position going into the last seven or eight games of the season. Our fate is well and truly in our hands. There are a few big games coming up where we want to get to that 32-point mark. We’re just one win away from that and hopefully we get that this Saturday.

“For us we’re wanting to get to that mark as soon as possible. The previous seasons we’ve been there literally the last one or two games. If we can get that win on Saturday then we can really push ourselves to try and achieve our highest ever points tally in the Super League.

“But we have to just look at it one game at a time and we’re focusing on Jeanfield. They’re playing for their lives and only need a few points to get away from that part of the table, so it’ll be a very tough game.

“We’ve got a good cushion over some of the lower teams. I’d much rather be in this position where we’ve got the games played and the points on the board. We’ll enjoy where we are for the time being but we won’t be sitting back, we’ll make sure we keep putting pressure on the teams above and around us. I’m keen to get our biggest ever points total and try to aim for a top six finish.”

The Gowfers visit third bottom Jeanfield Swifts this Saturday in another crucial Super League fixture.