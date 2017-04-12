Carnoustie Panmure gaffer looking forward to derby clash with Lochee United

Alan McSkimming was overjoyed as his Carnoustie Panmure side swept Penicuik Athletic aside on Saturday.

The Gowfers won 2-0 in a thoroughly dominant performance that should have produced an even bigger margin of victory.

McSkimming was thrilled with his side’s response to their defeat to Kelty Hearts and called on the players to carry that confidence into this week’s derby with Lochee United.

Alan said: “It took us 10 minutes to get into the game, but from then it was very evident that there was only going to be one winner. We just wanted it more.

“We were working harder and we took the chances when we needed to do so.

“When you look at the league, there’s nothing really between the games except Kelty and Bonnyrigg. We look at Penicuik and think they’re second in the league, they very rarely lose at home, then we’ve got through there and beaten them convincingly.

“That’s where we need to be looking, we need to get over the 40 point mark which would be a massive achievement.

“We’ve beaten some big clubs this year and I hope it’s the realisation that yeah, these are just teams you play. Some are better than others but we just need to apply ourselves in the right way.

“It was a joy to watch on Saturday, we could’ve scored four or five. We’ve had shots cleared off the line, we’ve hit the bar, so it wasn’t a fluke. We haven’t lose too many games for a while and that showed in the confidence we’ve got.

“Lochee have three games in hand on us but we’re three points in front, so anything can happen. If we win we’re six in front which means they have to chase us then there’s other big games in the league. We’re looking up the way, we’ve got three really good games to play in Lochee, Newtongrange and Jeanfield so we need to make sure the focus is there.

“33 points looks like it’s safety but that’s not what we want, we need to keep pushing on. It’s 30 games in a season, not until we get safety or to a certain points total.

“Currently we’re only one point away from our highest ever total in the Super League of 34, so I want us to smash through that and give us something to work towards next season.”