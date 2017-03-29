Carnoustie Panmure have nothing to fear from Kelty Hearts, says boss

Alan McSkimming reckons his Carnoustie Panmure side have to fancy their chances when they host Super League leaders Kelty Hearts this weekend.

Kelty are well clear at the top with only a resurgent Bonnyrigg Rose capable of catching them now, but the Gowfers boss believes his team has nothing to fear.

Carnoustie are unbeaten at home since September in all competitions, and were victorious the last two times Kelty came to Laing Park.

McSkimming said: “We haven’t lost at home in any competition since September - there is a reason for that. We need to make sure we get the gameplan and concentration spot on to make sure we can cope with what Kelty can throw at us.

“The league is wide open with Bonnyrigg coming back into it so it’s an important game for them too, so it’ll be a good contest.

“We’ve beaten Kelty at home the last two times we’ve played them so we’ve no reason not to be confident.”

The Gowfers drew 2-2 with Jeanfield Swifts in league action at the weekend and despite squandering a 2-0 lead, Alan believes the draw was fair in the end.

He added: “It’s another point on the board so we can’t grumble. It’s a justified point and I think both sides could be disappointed.

“We went into a 2-0 lead early doors and looked like we should go on and run away with the game.

“Then we give Jeanfield two chances to score and they take them.

“After that they were the better team and the second half was pretty much played between the boxes. It kind of simmered out.

“We’ll take the point - three points were there for the taking but we didn’t put in a good enough performance to justify that.

“It keeps us moving towards our points target and into a tough three weeks, we’re playing two of the big teams in the league as well as a derby with Lochee.

“It doesn’t let Jeanfield close the gap on us and it keeps the distance from there.”