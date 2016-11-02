Carnoustie Panmure manager says players deserve the plaudits for turning their form around

Alan McSkimming heaped the praise on his players as Carnoustie Panmure extended their unbeaten run of form.

The Gowfers drew 1-1 with Hill of Beath and could have taken the victory.

Carnoustie’s form is a sharp change from their poor start to the season and Alan applauded his players for how they’ve turned things around.

He said: “We’re doing well. I think that’s six undefeated and a lot of good wins and good performances amongst those.

“The boys have really turned things around from the bad start we had with all of the injuries and things.

“It’s a lot more positive and we’re really pleased.

“We’re winning games in the league, the Scottish and in the regional cup so it’s great.

“The reaction from the players has been brilliant, whether we’re winning by a few goals or drawing, the performances have been very high and that’s where we need them to be.

“Our next three weeks of games, we’re in the cups twice and the league once so after those three weeks we’ll have a good idea of what the league might look like with everyone on similar games played.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to see Jeanfield Swifts on Saturday in the GA Cup, to see how they are and how they play.

“For us, as much as we want to progress we need to make some changes and bring players in that haven’t played as often.

“It’s what we always do in this competition because once the bad weather comes in, you pick up injuries and you need that squad.

“We’re looking forward to the game, there’s no pressure as it’s a cup game and if we can put it in what we’ve done recently then we can get a result.”