Gibson won’t rush to replace Montrose-bound assistant Stewart Petrie

Keith Gibson was relieved to finally get a game of football played as Broughty Athletic thrashed Downfield 5-1 in the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday.

The Fed had struggled for match action due to the weather but they finally beat the freeze at the weekend.

Gibson said the win should give his players some confidence as their Super League form has dropped in recent weeks.

He said: “It was good, first and foremost, to get the game on because we don’t want these fixtures building up, and secondly it was good to get the win and into the next round.

“It was a potential banana skin because I think Downfield are a decent side and they’d be right up for it as a local derby.

“They started the game better than us I think which was disappointing but once we got the first goal and got to grips with the tie, I felt we controlled large parts of the game.

“I think it gives us confidence but we’re not getting carried away. We know where we want to be in the league and we have been beaten in the last four league games.

“It’s not an easy one again this weekend at home to Linlithgow but we’ve beaten them the last two or three times we’ve played them.”

Assistant manager Stewart Petrie left the club this week to take up the vacant manager’s role at Montrose and Keith said he is in no rush to replace Petrie.

He added: “We’ve started looking at an assistant but I’m not rushing it. The last two assistants in Ray Farningham and Stewart Petrie sets a bar. “I don’t think I’ll have anyone in place for the next couple of weeks and with the Christmas break coming up, we’ll likely just wait until after that.

“Stewart had missed out on a couple of senior jobs before so I’m delighted for him, though I’m gutted to lose him. He’s deserved that chance and I know he’ll make a good impact there.”