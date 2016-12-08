Gowfers gaffer praises on-form players

Alan McSkimming was overjoyed as his Carnoustie Panmure side continued their fine run of form and moved into 10th in the Super League.

Sam Simpson was the star of the show as the Gowfers saw off Dundonald Bluebell 3-2 in a frenetic clash that had everything.

McSkimming felt his team were well worth the victory that moved them into the league’s top 10, which is just where Alan believes the Gowfers deserve to be.

He said: “It was your typical winter game on a heavy park. It was a great advert for Junior football; five goals, two red cards, numerous bookings, some great goals from both teams.

“We were delighted to get the three points and I think we thoroughly deserved it, even with 10 men for 60-odd minutes. We were the better team and we’re thrilled to get the three points at the end of it.

“That’s taken us up into 10th and that’s where we’re looking to be at this stage of the season, minimum. Given the start we had it’s all credit to the players to turn it around and listen to all the nagging from us to get things to the right level.

“It’s all looking good coming into the last two games of this first part of the season. It’s a good opportunity to get us to that 20-point mark which is important to get to as early as you can.

“We would call the Camelon game a core business game, one of the teams in and around us we want to be beating. We want to be taking the points to get in front of them but most importantly, we don’t want them getting ahead of us.

“They’ve appointed a new manager recently in Gordon Herd and they’ve had some very good results since he came in. They’ll be a much improved side to the one we beat 3-2 earlier in the season so we know we’ll need to be right on our game.

“We need to continue on from where we’ve been on in the last few weeks. Our difficulty is that a few key players took knocks on Saturday so it will be a late fitness test for a few of them.

“But confidence is that high, I mean the last time we got beat in the league was the last week in September.”