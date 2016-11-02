Gowfers maintain undefeated streak

Once more Carnoustie had to come from behind to earn a deserved a point that could have been three as they drew 1-1 at Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

The sides had gone in at the break goalless after a pretty uneventful first half as both sides played cat and mouse.

After the half time interval the game opened up with chances at both ends.

The home side took the lead on the hour: Panmure appeals for a penalty were waved away and Hill of Beath broke before Greg Smith picked the ball up just inside the box and hit a sweet shot in to Jamie Robbie’s top corner.

Carnoustie were deservedly level 10 minutes later when Jamie McCabe slammed home the rebound after Stuart Hall had saved his penalty, which was awarded when Reid pulled Ewan Buggins in the box.

Carnoustie looked the more likely to nick a winner but alas it just wouldn’t come, however, a point on the road at Keirs Park is always a point earned.

Manager Alan McSkimming was chuffed that his side maintained their recent unbeaten run, but admitted there was a sense of two points lost as the Gowfers failed to capitalise on a number of good chances in front of goal.

Despite their failure to convert their dominance into three points though the Gowfers continue to be on the up ahead of two cup games in their next three fixtures.

Alan said: “We were happy with the point because we want to keep being undefeated, picking points up as we go, but we had a good opportunity to win.

“We had some great chances to win all three points and they’ve scored a well deflected goal from 20 yards. If we’d made better choices in the final third we’d have scored two or three, but you know what it’s another point that takes us further away from the bottom two.

“We’re only five points away from the top five or six.”