Gowfers manager Alan McSkimming: let the others chase us

Carnoustie Panmure’s stunning form is music to the ears of manager Alan McSkimming.

The Gowfers continue to move away from the bottom end of the Super League table and completed the second part of a fantastic double on Saturday as they beat Linlithgow Rose for the second time this season.

McSkimming isn’t surprised by the results though, saying that his players’ character is as strong as that of anybody in the division.

Alan said: “Things have been going very well for a long time now and that’s testament to the good work going on, both on and off the park, from everybody involved. It’s been a collective effort to get us to where we are.

“To beat Linlithgow Rose twice, and deservd both wins, is awesome. Both games were identical - nothing in it first half, then out fitness and desire won out in the second half.

“We were first to everything and that’s the pleasing thing, we’ve got quality there but when the going gets tough, that’s when you see the character.

“I’d put our character up against anybody in the league. I think it’s six times now we’ve gone behind in games and gone on to win, and that doesn’t happen without a squad that believes in each other.

“We’ve still struggled with injuries and problems but guys are just stepping upto the plate and it’s great. Whoever you’re playing, you must be on your game and we’re now in the position where we can look at games as just a game of football.

“Three years ago these games would be daunting for us but we’ve changed the thinking over time. The players are getting the plaudits which they deserve, especially after having a tough start to the season.

“We’re looking at it now, 25 points from 20 games and I’d much rather have that than be 10 points behind with games in hand and having to chase.

“These teams have to player one another, we’ve got games against Fauldhouse at home, Jeanfield twice, and Newtongrange away. They have to win those games and they’re chasing us, and we need to chase the teams in front of us.”