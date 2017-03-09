Gowfers manager: We’ll get to cup semi-final if we stick to our gameplan

Alan McSkimming is certain that if Carnoustie Panmure fulfil their gameplan, they’ll definitely make it past Tayport and into the GA Engineering Cup semi-final this weekend.

The Gowfers are away to the Dundee outfit in the quarter-finals of the regional cup and McSkimming is expecting a difficult clash against a dangerous Premier League outfit.

However the gaffer reckons his team have all the ability to successfully navigate the tricky tie and set up a cup semi-final.

He said: “It’s an easy one to be prepared for. We’ve been playing well and it’s a competition we want to do well in.

“But if we’re going to get towards silverware, we have to overcome Tayport. They’re having a good season, they’ve been up and down from the Super League for a few seasons now but they’re doing really well the last five or six months.

“It’s a strong squad with a lot of consistency. We had guys over watching the game and it was interesting to see how they set up.

“We know what we need to do to get through. I’ve told the guys, performances can be set aside for the cups - it’s down to what you can do to get yourself into the next round of the competition.

“We’ve got our gameplan, we know how we’ll play and we know how to cause them problems. If we do that, we’ll go through - I’m very confident of that.”

Carnoustie’s game with Jeanfield Swifts was called off due to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday past and Alan said there was no chance it was going on.

He said: “It’s frustrating because you prepare all week but it was never going to be on. The rain was biblical.”