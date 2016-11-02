Keith Gibson: Broughty need to find lethal touch in front of goal

Keith Gibson was left bitterly disappointed as Broughty Athletic lose 1-0 at home to Camelon Juniors.

It’s the second home Super League fixture they’ve lost in a row and Gibson stressed again that the players must start taking their chances because they’ll always be punished if they don’t.

And the creation of so many chances is a big cause for optimism in the Fed camp - all they need is that finishing touch.

Gibson said: “The result was very disappointing. The performance wasn’t though, particularly first half when we could have scored three or four very good chances. We’ve paid the price for not finishing those opportunities.

“Ultimately if you don’t score your chances, you’ll get punished and that’s what happened. We had 18 shots and one on target, and 18 balls into the box.

“I’d be much more concerned if we weren’t doing that but for the standard we’ve set so far, it’s not good enough.

I don’t think we can put all the blame on the strikers, I’d never do that. The strikers have scored in one out of 11 in the league so they need to be putting the ball into the back of the net, but it wasn’t just the strikers who missed chances on Saturday.

“We’re still creating chances and the goals will come. Camelon have shown they’re a very good side but we could’ve been out of sight by half-time.

“Our next two games are Bo’ness and Kelty away and I don’t think it could be any harder. We keep building on the positives.”