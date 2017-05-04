Keith Gibson demands a response from embarrassed Broughty Athletic

Keith Gibson admitted he was embarrassed by Broughty Athletic’s 6-1 mauling at home to Broxburn Athletic at the weekend.

The Fed gaffer said he was gutted by the defeat and described as perhaps the worst performance of his tenure at the club.

But Gibson hopes the thrashing can prove to be a wake-up call for the side ahead of the conclusion of the Super League season - and their GA Engineering Cup final at Tannadice.

Keith said: “Saturday’s result and performance against Broxburn Athletic was probably one of the worst in my two and a half years at the club I’m sad to say. We got off to the worst possible start conceding two goals inside the first 10 minutes.

“The disappointing thing is that we’ve been on a decent unbeaten run in the league and to lose that in this manner is unacceptable. I’m hurting and embarrassed after that performance and I’m sure my players will be also

“Broxburn looked hungrier, sharper and had a desire all over the park. You can analyse the performance but for me maybe it was just one of those days. Nearly every shot on target for them went in, I think they had eight in total throughout the game.

“But when you have so many players having an off day you’re going to struggle. The players didn’t go out to perform like they did but we need a big reaction from them all.

“For me the performance was totally out of character and maybe a wake-up call for the remainder of the season.

“We don’t and won’t become a bad team overnight but we need a massive reaction this week in training and not feel sorry for ourselves. We have another big Super League game this weekend and we’ll be looking to put things right in that.”

The Fed face Lochee United this Saturday in a crucial derby clash.