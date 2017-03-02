Keith Gibson hails “much-improved” Broughty Athletic

Keith Gibson was gutted to see Broughty Athletic lose to Bo’ness United on Saturday as the Fed went down 1-0 at home.

But the gaffer revealed he was over the moon with his side’s massively improved performance after several Super League games saw below-par displays.

And Gibson hopes the team are able to take confidence from their improvements into this weekend’s crunch clash with Penicuik Athletic.

Keith said: “There was nothing in the game to be honest.

“I thought we were much improved, albeit we’d won our previous two competitive games in the cups our Super League performances had been poor. We looked much better, especially in defence.

“We could’ve worked their goalkeeper a lot more in the first half, we were close to getting in behind them a lot.

“We started the second half well, Shaka headed wide and Suttie should’ve scored a header.

“It was a close game and it was always going to be one goal that would win it, and we’ve switched off a set piece for them to score.

“I’m very happy with the improved performance. I’m the most critical of their performances and sometimes I’m going home on a Saturday evening after we’ve won and I’m not happy.

“Obviously I wasn’t happy with the result but the performance was very pleasing.

“Hopefully we can take that into this week’s game down at Penicuik.

“We beat them 1-0 at the beginning of the season but again, that was a very close game that could’ve gone either way. Most games in the Super League are like that, they can go either way so easily.

“If we can go there with the same shape and plan as Saturday, we can get a result.

“We need to start picking up points in the league and hopefully we can get a good run of games now with the weather improving, it’s been a bit stop-start for us for a while now which has been frustrating.”