Keith Gibson says Broughty Athletic will be well prepared for Hermes cup clash

Keith Gibson admitted he was content with the point taken from Broughty Athletic’s trip to face high-flying Penicuik Athletic on Saturday.

Penicuik took an early lead before the Fed levelled through a penalty from Ross McCord.

And Gibson said that the stalemate was fair in the end after a back-and-forth encounter.

He said: “We actually started the game quite well and put Penicuik under some pressure early on but we lost a goal after just six minutes. It was really frustrating as we knew Penicuik play a lot of long balls from wide areas into their strikers and that’s where the goal came from.

“It was disappointing to lose the goal but we got a great response and a deserved penalty after a great run from Paul McLellan, then Ross McCord stuck it into the bottom corner to bring us back level.

“We created some decent chances through counter attacks and our transition from back to front was excellent and we had our fair share of corners in the first half also. We played some decent stuff in spells and I felt we limited Penicuik in terms of clear-cut chances in the first half.

“The second half was much the same as the first in terms of the way it went, our keeper Iain Ross pulled off two excellent saves in the second half and we were under a bit of pressure but away from home in the Super League you have to deal with this.

“Obviously, we want to win every game we play but in this league, if you can avoid getting beat in your away games it’s a positive.”

Broughty host Hermes on Saturday in the quarter-final of the GA Engineering Cup and Gibson isn’t expecting an easy game.

He said: “We are well aware of how hard this game will be as Hermes have beaten Jeanfield Swifts and Forfar West End in cup competitions already this season but as always we’ll be prepared for it.”