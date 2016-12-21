Keith Gibson welcomes Kevin Buchan back to Broughty

Broughty Athletic put in their worst 45 minutes of the season just a week after their best, according to manager Keith Gibson.

The Fed sensationally came back from 2-0 down last Saturday to draw 2-2 with Linlithgow Rose after a superb second half display that should have won them the game.

But Broughty then dipped to their lowest level of the season in the opening half of their 1-1 draw with Jeanfield Swifts and the manager was perplexed as to why the drop in performance happened.

Keith said: “The first half was about as bad as we’ve played to be honest, which was gutting because of how well we’d played at Linlithgow the week before.

“Jeanfield put us under an immense amount of pressure. We fought back second half so I’d say the draw is fair.

“We set up in a positive formation going into the game, the same one we finished with against Linlithgow which was probably the best we’ve played.

“Training was the same last week, I just don’t know what happened. We’re very disappointed and we’re on that bad run in the league that the three points there would have really helped.”

Sure to give Broughty a boost in the second half of the season is the return of striker Kevin Buchan to the club, who has agreed a two and a half year contract after leaving Cove Rangers.

Gibson said: “We knew Kevin was going to be available once his loan with Lochee finished, he actually got in touch with us because he enjoyed his time with the club last season.

“We’re delighted to get him tied down on a long contract because he scored an incredible amount of goals for us last season.”