McSkimming admits Carnoustie Panmure just didn’t turn up in GA Engineering Cup quarter-final defeat

Alan McSkimming said there were no excuses to be made after Carnoustie Panmure were dumped out of the GA Engineering Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Gowfers lost a scrappy game 2-0 to Tayport who move into the regional competition’s semi-finals.

McSkimming was gutted with the result and display and said it was solely down to his team just not turning up.

And the gaffer refused to blame any outside factors, holding his hands up for what he said was simply a poor performance.

He said: “It was a very bad day at the office, we were just poor from the start to the finish. We can’t put our finger on what went wrong and we can’t shirk from our responsibilities as management.

“It was a day where the game lacked quality throughout from both teams, it was scrappy and there wasn’t anything in it.

“But Tayport absolutely deserved to win the game, they created two good chances and scored them.

“We had three chances in the first 20 minutes, simple chances, and we didn’t take them. We then fell out of the game and never got back in.

“If you don’t have that concentration you will slip up and that’s what happened. We had big players working hard but not getting breaks, we just didn’t play well and didn’t deserve to go through.

“Credit to Tayport, it’s about turning up and making sure you go through. Saturday, we weren’t able to do that. It’s very disappointing because it’s a cup we wanted to win but we’ve came unstuck because of a bad performance in the quarter-finals.

“We were tough on the guys but we need to take a lesson from it and progress. It’s not complacency or whatever, we just did not play well.”

Carnoustie host bottom side Fauldhouse United in the Super League this weekend and Alan says it’s a must-win clash.

He added: “This is a game we have to win, I won’t be happy with a draw. We’re at home to the team bottom in the league. Anyone can beat anyone else so we need the same level of concentration as when we play Kelty or Bo’ness.”