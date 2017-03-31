New staff behind the scenes at Panmure

Carnoustie Panmure has made two new additions to their team behind the scenes as Phil McGuire and Michael Spence join the club.

Phil McGuire’s voluntary role at the club is to utilise his coaching and business credentials in focussing on the club’s position within the Carnoustie Panmure Community Club. He aims to work closely with each team and existing coaches to develop a “clear structured pathway for every player within the club’s infrastructure” as well as developing the football club’s existing commercial relationships as well as potential new ones.

In his playing days, McGuire had spells at Aberdeen, Dunfermline and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Michale Spence is a member of the Carnoustie Rotary Club and is a season ticket holder at Laing Park. His role will primarily be to develop the club’s position within Carnoustie and the surrounding area. He has previously been involved at Hearts of Midlothian within the community.

Mark Johnson, general manager, said: “The off-field development of the club is key and we are delighted to be able to bring Phil and Michael on board.

“Phil has a wealth of experience within the senior game and has advanced that with holding both a Uefa A and B licence and concluding a sports degree working around pathway from youths to seniors.

“Michael comes with wide ranging experience in a number of areas, mainly the business element, and both men will only strengthen what is already a very hard working team at the club.”