Panmure gaffer delighted

Carnoustie Panmure managed to progress to the quarter finals of the GA Engineering Cup even though they were missing nine players for the tie, and manager Alan McSkimming is glad that they managed to produce the goods on the day.

Panmure played hosts to Islavale, and won the tie comfortably with a 4-1 score line.

Before the match, McSkimming said – because of the shortage of players due to injury – that he was more concerned with going through than he was with the team putting on a good performance.

However, considering they went down with one substitute, he was happy with both in the end.

“We had nine players missing so to progress, I’m really happy with that.

“In the end progressing what we wanted to do, but we scored some goals and we ended up winning quite comfortably.”

He added that at least three of the nine players who were missing will return this weekend as Panmure get back to league action away against Linlithgow Rose.

“They’re a big team, but they’re going through a bit of a tough spell so we’ll be looking to do all we can,” he said. “But you can never count them out.”

He added: “We beat them at home so we’ll be looking to do the double on the them this season.

“With 11 games left we want to make the most of it and take as many points as we can.”

For the match Islavale match report, see page 39.