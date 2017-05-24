Panmure manager says missed chances also cost game

Carnoustie Panmure manager Alan McSkimming admitted that a few referee decisions in their game against Bo’ness United did go against them, but conceded that his team didn’t take their own chances.

The Gowfers were beaten 3-1 by Bo’ness in their last home game of the season, and at two points the referee signalled for play on when it looked like the home side should have been awarded a penalty.

McSkimming said: “I hate coming off the pitch and talking about things not football related.

“But at the time I thought they were clear penalties, and when I looked back at the video you could see that they were.

“If they were given and the goalkeeper booked both times, he would have been sent off in the 65th minute and the it would have been a very different game.

“But there was a 15 minute spell when we dominated the game and never took our chances so we can’t blame things out of our hands entirely.

“We had three or four great chances and should have scored so we could have changed the result ourselves.

“It’s disappointing to lose our last home game of the season, but the guys have been great this season so I can’t fault them really.”

The away fixture on Saturday will be Panmure’s last game of the season, but Bonnyrigg still have four more to play and are in with a chance of winning the league – if they win all their games by enough goals to leapfrog Kelty.

Alan added: “If we play like we did [against Bo’ness] but this time take our chances, then we have every chance of winning.

“But it’ll be hard. They’re probably the best team we’ve played all season and they’re playing for the league.

“We’re safe and that was the objective this season.”