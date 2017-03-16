Possible banana skin avoided as Keith Gibson hails ruthless Broughty

Keith Gibson was happy to see his Broughty Athletic outfit successfully navigate a potential banana skin against North Region side Hermes on Saturday.

The Fed smashed the northern outfit 5-1 in the GA Engineering Cup quarter-finals and Gibson said his players knew it was always going to be a tough clash.

Hermes were fast and physical but Keith was thrilled as Broughty moved to the semi-finals and a date with Premier League side Dundee Violet.

And though Violet are bottom of their league, the Fed manager isn’t expecting anything less than another fiercely contested game.

He said: “It was definitely a potential banana skin. We were expected to win by a decent margin, which we did, but the players were well warned ahead of the game how hard it would be.

“The pitch wasn’t in great condition but the boys did great against a very physical Hermes side. They were up at us, physical, but we coped with it well and got the result in the end.

“It’s going to be a tricky one in the semi-final. On paper we’re favourites but we can’t let that hinder our preparation, they’re in a semi-final for a reason.

“We got beat by Jeanfield in the semis last season and they were in the Premier then as well, so just because Violet are in the Premier and we’re in the Super makes no difference.

“We need to be at it, we need to be up for it to go get the result. Between now and then though we need to be focused on the league, that’s our bread and butter, we need to start picking up points.

“Dundonald are having a great season and we beat them 2-1 down there at the start of the season but there wasn’t much in that game. You look at their recent form, they won 5-0 on Saturday, they’ll come up with a lot of confidence thinking they can get a result.”