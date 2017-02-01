Carnoustie Panmure manager Alan McSkimming labelled their win against Hill of Beath at the weekend as a “very, very big victory for us” and was particularly pleased with how his team played on the day.

He said: “It was a great performance and we dominated the game. We should have scored more, that’s my only criticism.

“It’s good to be within three points of the top five, which is where we want to be.”

Before the game, Hill of Beath were one point ahead of Panmure in the East Superleague, so the win ensured that Panmure leapfrogged their opponents in the league.

“It was a really important win at the right time,” McSkimming said.

He added: “We’re where we should be considering hoe we’ve been playing.

“There’s a cushion where we don’t have to look at the teams below us as much and we can look ahead.”

The team also had to contest with some injuries ahead of the game, resulting in McSkimming having to make some changes to the starting line-up. We dealt with some blows with injuries through the week, but credit to the guys for putting on a performance like that.”

McSkimming will have to take a reduced squad to the team’s game this weekend against Islavale in the G A Engineering Cup.

He said: “It’s a cup we want to well in but we need to take care of business. We haven’t been beaten at home in a cup in a while so we need to bring some of that arrogance into the game.”